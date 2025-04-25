Shaboozey and Jelly Roll's "Amen" is a collaboration that feels long, long overdue.

The two country artists have joined forces on a new track which arrived on Friday (April 25). The song appears on the deluxe version of Shaboozey's album Where I've Been Isn't Where I'm Going, also released April 25.

The lyrics find the singers in a familiar place: Lost and broken, looking for hope and grace.

It's something that could easily be found in either Shaboozey or Jelly Roll's individual catalogs, but it's their combined voices on one track that make this one truly special.

The two beg for someone to send up a prayer for them, because the vices they have been turning to for comfort are no longer working.

"Somebody say a prayer for me / 'Cause the pills ran out and I still can't sleep / Somebody send a word upstairs / 'Cause the bar shut down and I'm God knows where / Knocking on Heaven's door / Smiling ain't working anymore / Somebody say a prayer for me / All I'm asking for is a little mercy / Amen / Say amen / Amen / Say amen," the country hitmakers sing on the chorus.

Shaboozey and Jelly Roll's "Amen" Lyrics

Verse:

On a lost and lonely highway paying for my sins / If heaven saw me out last Friday I'm lying in it / I'm getting used to getting sideways 'til I can't see straight / Them angels know they don't look my way / I'm way too gone to save

Pre-Chorus:

I'm digging my grave down 12 feet deep / Got none left so I'm on my knees begging

Chorus:

Somebody say a prayer for me / 'Cause the pills ran out and I still can't sleep / Somebody send a word upstairs / 'Cause the bar's shut down and I'm God knows where / So should knock on Heaven's door / 'Cause mine ain't working anymore / Somebody say a prayer for me / All I'm asking for is a little mercy, Amen / Ayy

Amen / Ayy Amen

Verse:

In a dusty Silverado running low on gracе / Heading nowhere fast with my feet up on thе dash / Just hoping I see the day / I ain't ashamed of the man in the mirror / And the man upstairs ain't either / And I can finally set my life straight / And be the man my mama raised

Pre-Chorus:

Instead of digging my grave down 12 feet deep / I got nothing left so I'm on my knees sick

Repeat Chorus

Bridge:

Somebody say a prayer for me / Amen / Somebody say a prayer for me

Repeat Chorus

Outro:

Ayy somebody say, somebody say a prayer for me, Amen / Ayy somebody say, somebody say a prayer for me, Amen / Ayy, Amen / Ayy, Amen