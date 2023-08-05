Artificial Intelligence has taken over, and it seems to have hit the music parody phase.

A new video posted to YouTube features an A.I. audio rendition of what it would sound like if Hank Williams sang N.W.A.'s "Straight Outta Compton." It's as wild and weird as you'd expect:

The maker of this A.I. remix was able to capture Hank Williams' voice and create a vocal profile with it. Then, they were able to make it sing the words they programmed in — in this case, the lyrics to "Straight Outta Compton."

Basketball star turned entrepreneur Shaquille O'Neal got ahold of the audio and lip-synched to it, making for a hilarious viral moment.

Shaq looks to be a passenger in some sort of vehicle as it is being driven, and the video is a very closeup shot of just his head. He is making a goofy face and seems to really be enjoying himself as he sings along:

Fans of Shaq and this video are littered in the comments section, mostly with approval and thankfulness, as this video brought smiles to their faces.

@1ronduh writes, "Hahahahahaha! The content I didn’t know I needed this morning"

@mcrheadcase says, "It's so funny how you can tell shaq doesn't know the words"

There is also a huge number of people who are tagging rapper Ice Cube, one of the rappers in the group that sang the original song, "Straight Outta Compton." It looks as if Ice Cube has yet to respond to Shaq's video, but if/when he does, it will be interesting to see if he co-signs this or not.

