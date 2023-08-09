35 Greatest Country Cheating Songs, Ranked

When your partner's not being faithful — or when you're the one doing the cheating yourself — country music has the perfect song for you.

There's simply no other genre that better captures the heartache, rage and sorrow of infidelity. Cheating has been a staple subject of the genre ever since its early beginnings, and that's reflected in this list — a small handful of songs, including our No. 1 pick, date back to the 1950s!

But it's not just classic country music that boasts some of the finest cheating songs across any genre. Modern country keeps the trope alive and well, with hits from artists like Carly Pearce, Gabby Barrett, Carrie Underwood and Midland all notching well-deserved slots on our list of the best cheating songs of all time.

Given the nature of the subject, most cheating songs are either slow and sad, or loud and angry. But that's not the case across the board: Leave it to Shania Twain to put a playful spin on even the saddest subject!

No matter what side of the infidelity you're on, cheating is a fact of life, and country stars have covered it from just about every angle. Scroll through the list to see our top 35 cheating songs across country music history.