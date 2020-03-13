Shel Silverstein's former residence in California was as eccentric and quirky as the author and songwriter was himself. Silverstein's former houseboat is currently for sale, and pictures reveal a one-of-a-kind home that is a unique piece of history.

Silverstein's 1200-square-foot houseboat is listed at $783,000, and it's definitely an original. Berthed at 8 Liberty Dock in Sausalito, Calif., the house was constructed over a World War II-era balloon barge in 1965, according to the listing from Dianne Andrews at Engel & Volkers.

The two-story houseboat is nicknamed "Evil Eye," and it features wood paneling, well-worn hardwood floors and stained glass windows. The top floor is situated under a glass atrium.

Silverstein lived on the houseboat from 1967 until 1981. The most recent owner completely revamped the residence, adding a modernized kitchen highlighted by white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The bathroom has also been updated, mixing the original stained glass windows with white subway tile and adding a Japanese soaking tub. The latest owner also added several new windows to the houseboat, improving the natural lighting.

"It’s a huge transformation," Andrews tells SFGate.com. "This was just a metal barge, and it has been modernized. It’s quite eclectic and hip right now."

Silverstein was best known as the author of children's books including Where the Sidewalk Ends and The Giving Tree. He was also a prolific songwriter whose songs included the Johnny Cash classic "A Boy Named Sue," among others.

Take a look at Silverstein's one-of-a-kind former residence in the gallery below.

See Inside Shel Silverstein's Quirky Houseboat

