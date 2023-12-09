Shenandoah have been a country music staple since 1984, and they were this week's guest on Taste of Country Nights On Demand. I wanted to dive into their tours and shows over the past 40 years.

I asked them, over the span of your entire career, what's the worst show you have ever played? Mike McGuire, the band's drummer, was quick to step up to the microphone with a crazy story.

That's just part of this week's interview. McGuire and lead singer Marty Raybon also discuss Luke Combs, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and why it feels like they're brand-new artists once again.

"We played a little place in Oklahoma, was it Corky's Finish Line?" McGuire beings.

Raybon chimed in to confirm it was indeed Corky's Finish Line, so his bandmate continued.

"This was in the early, early, early days of our career, we didn't have a bus yet, we were still in a van. We went in to do soundcheck, and my eyes were just burning, I couldn't figure out why my eyes were burning."

It gets worse.

"Well, we get up that night to do the show, somebody had the whole stage wired from one extension cord. It was rolled up into one big spool, and it was underneath the drum riser, and I'm the drummer. And so, during the show, I started seeing smoke and I looked down and all the plastic on the extension cord had melted, looked like a big ant bed. There were just naked wires, then all of a sudden, poof, it caught on fire! Right in the middle of our show, and we had to evacuate the building."

Shenandoah have been in the limelight lately after re-recording their song 'Two Dozen Roses" with Luke Combs. That version of the song hit the top of the country charts this year, which meant they got to have a No. 1 party for the first time in a long time.

