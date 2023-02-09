Shenandoah Plan Extensive Revival Tour for 2023

As they gear up for the release of their next full-length album, mainstay country group Shenandoah are announcing a tour that takes its name from their newly released single, "Revival."

The 2023 Revival Tour has actually already begun, with early dates in late January and early February, but fans still have nearly 50 chances to see the group live in concert this year. Shenandoah will next hit the stage on Friday (Feb. 10), and the Revival Tour extends through early December, when it will wrap with a stop in Birmingham, Ala.

"It's a wonderful feeling to hit the road with the boys as we again return to radio with new music," lead singer Marty Raybon says in a statement. "We are excited for what the year holds, now let's have us a Revival!"

When it arrives, Shenandoah's new album project will be their first since their 2020 collaborations project, Every Road. That outing saw the band collaborating with country A-Listers including Lady A, Brad Paisley, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley and more. Their duet with Blake Shelton, "Then a Girl Walks In," went to country radio.

Several of the dates on the Revival Tour are already on sale. For complete ticketing information, visit the band's website.

Shenandoah 2023 Revival Tour Dates:

Feb. 10 -- Elizabethtown, Ky.

Feb. 17 -- Bossier City, La.*

Feb. 18 -- Lake Charles, La.*

Feb. 24 -- Due West, S.C.

March 2 -- Dade City, Fla.

March 22 -- W. Siloam Springs, Okla.

March 23 -- Tulsa, Okla.

March 24 -- Roland, Okla.

March 25 -- Hinton, Okla.

Apr. 1 -- Sylacauga, Ala.

Apr. 15 -- Georgetown, Texas

Apr. 21 -- Lubbock, Texas

Apr. 22 -- Las Cruces, N.M.

Apr. 29 -- Pasadena, Texas

May 5 -- West Chester, Ohio

May 18 -- Shipshewana, Ind.

May 19 -- Council Bluffs, Iowa

May 20 -- Walford, Iowa

May 27 -- Denim Springs, La.

June 2 -- Chickasha, Okla.

June 3 -- Ft. Worth, Texas

June 10 -- Albany, Texas

June 15 -- Wise, Va.

June 17 -- McMinnville, Tenn.

June 24 -- Rainsville, Ala.

July 1 -- Alexandria, Minn.

July 4 -- Russellville, Ala.

July 7 -- Bandera, Texas

July 8 -- Norman, Okla.

July 13 -- Tuscumbia, Ala.

July 14 -- Walcot, Iowa

July 15 -- Topeka, Kan.

July 18 -- West Union, Iowa

July 21 -- Mattoon, Iowa*

July 29 -- Mineral Wells, W. Va.

Aug. 4 -- Cambridge, Ohio

Aug. 19 -- W. Branch, Mich.

Sept. 2 -- West Liberty, Ohio

Sept. 9 -- Dobson, N.C.

Sept. 14 -- Albuquerque, N.M.*

Sept. 23 -- Bonham, Texas

Sept. 28 -- Alma, Ark.

Sept. 29 -- Caldwell, Texas

Sept. 30 -- Tomball, Texas

Oct. 7 -- Winnie, Texas

Oct. 13 -- Hiawassee, Ga.

Dec. 3 -- Birmingham, Ala.

*Country Comeback Tour w/ Billy Dean & Wade Hayes