Don't worry, Luke Bryan is OK. Actually, this shirtless guy with a great Billy Ray Cyrus mullet might be doing just fine as well after storming past American Idol security to reach the judges.

It took place while Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie were casually roasting pumpkin-sized marshmallows for s'mores, because that's what you do when you're in Oregon. "Nash" from Newman Lake, Wash., suddenly hops a rock wall and joins the group with a "What up, dude?" that's about as literal of a definition of "hail-fellow well-met" as you can imagine. Security comes, but quickly the country singer embraces the pale, shirtless man. Then they ask him to sing.

Watch as Nash auditions on American Idol. It's a moment sure to make the TV when the show returns on Sunday at 8PM ET on ABC. The 18-year-old gives two choices, Blake Shelton's "Ol' Red" and Toby Keith's "Should've Been a Cowboy," and while we were hoping they'd ask for the Shelton song, he starts into Keith's 1993 hit. Is it good enough for him to score a ticket to Hollywood?

Fans are going to have to wait to see about that. Thus far American Idol's country contestants have been ... characters. Garbage man Doug Kiker earned a ticket to Hollywood despite never haven performed live previously. The same can be said of West Virginia country boy Zack Dobbins. See videos about both below.

Sunday night's episode is the last audition round. The first Hollywood week of American Idol begins on March 16.

