Songwriter Roger Nichols, who wrote some of the most iconic hit songs for artists including the Carpenters, the Monkees and more, has died. Multiple media outlets are reporting that Nichols died on May 17 at the age of 84.

According to Parade, Nichols' longtime songwriting partner, Paul Williams, broke the news of his death in a post to social media on May 21.

"The first song, Roger Nichols and I wrote was called 'It’s Hard to Say Goodbye,'" he begins.

"Sadly, we hit the nail on the head. Roger Nichols passed away peacefully four days ago, at home with his beautiful family …his wife Terry and the daughters he was so proud of, Claire and Caitlin at his side. They were his dream come true. His greatest joy."

Tributes from fans and followers overflowed the comments section on Williams' Instagram post, including one from Nichols' daughter, Claire, who writes, "'Paul, thank you for this beautiful tribute to my father. My mom, Terri, and my sisters, Caroline and Caitlin, are all so proud of the man he was, and are in awe of the legacy he leaves."

Nichols and Williams formed a very successful partnership as songwriters, with Nichols writing the music and Williams providing the lyrics for a string of Carpenters hits that included "We've Only Just Begun," "Rainy Days and Mondays" and "I Won't Last a Day Without You."

Williams lauded Nichols' work ethic in his tribute, saying, "I had the attention span of a sea otter… I was ready for a break after three hours and Roger would plunge ahead for another four or five. The words were born of the beauty in his completed melodies."

The Carpenters consisted of brother Richard Carpenter and sister Karen Carpenter. They were one of the most successful musical acts of the 1970s across genres, with songs including "Top of the World" receiving airplay in country formats as well as pop, adult contemporary and easy listening.

Nichols also collaborated with Peter Asher and Bill Lane. The Monkees, Barbara Streisand, Diana Ross, Petula Clark, Jackie DeShannon, Bobby Darin, Art Garfunkel and many more were among the other artists who recorded his songs.

Williams eventually wanted to turn his attention to writing for film, and Nichols "had another dream," he shares.

"He said I wanna go fishing … wanna go back to Montana. He smiled and said something about having a family and maybe making a home by a nice little river… it was clear that he was already gone. A few years ago, I visited him and met Terry and the girls at the house by the river …and I knew he found his dream."

Willims said Nichols was "really excited" when his daughter Caitlin wed in 2024.

"He chuckled and asked, 'can you picture me wheeling down the aisle in my wheelchair, holding my daughter’s hand?'” Williams shares.

"Of course, I said yes then," he states. "And right now Roger, I can picture thousands of proud dads and their beautiful daughters that walked down the aisle to your gorgeous music or danced their father and daughter dance to We’ve only just begun… picture them standing and applauding what you brought to their lives and to mine. You brought love and beauty into this world, and we will never forget you."

Roger Nichols' cause of death has not been released publicly.