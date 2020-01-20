The 2000 Grammy Awards are widely remembered as the show at which Carlos Santana won pretty much everything for his lauded album Supernatural and megahit "Smooth," featuring Matchbox Twenty leader Rob Thomas — but it was also a big night for country music, too. The Dixie Chicks in particular walked away multiple winners that evening.

The Chicks' two awards that evening came for their stellar album Fly, which won Best Country Album, and its song "Ready to Run," which earned them Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group With Vocal. The country trio was also up for Best Country Collaboration With Vocals ("Roly Poly" with Asleep at the Wheel), Best Country Song ("Ready to Run") and the all-genre Album of the Year honor (which went, along with eight other trophies, to Santana). The Dixie Chicks also performed their memorable hit "Goodbye Earl" that night.

The Dixie Chicks were on hand in Los Angeles, Calif., on Feb. 23, 2000, to accept their honors, and they were joined by a number of other big country names: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Clint Black and more were out on the West Coast for the big night.

