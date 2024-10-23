Stingy! People in These 5 States Hand Out the Least Halloween Candy

The time is almost upon us for the kids to dress up in their spookiest — or least spooky — costumes to go trick-or-treating on Halloween.

But if you're a kid who lives in one of these 5 states, you are not going to get as much Halloween candy as children in other states.

CouponBirds.com went through the data, analyzing over 1,000 Google search terms and looked at volume per capita to be sure each state was equally represented.

The absolute worst state to live in on October 31, if you're wanting to fill your bucket, is Hawaii. Even though Hawaii is a part of the United States, their Halloween spirit seems to be lacking, especially when it comes to dishing out the sweet stuff.

If you live in Alaska, you face a similar situation as the kids in Hawaii. Arguably though, trick-or-treating in Hawaii in October would likely be more pleasurable than October in Alaska, where all of your candy might freeze — and your body, too — while you are out walking the streets.

The third-worst state for Halloween candy distribution is Vermont. One might try to argue that it is due to the lack of residents in the state or its location, but that argument would be null and void. Reason being, New Hampshire is right next to it and is No. 45 on the states that give out the least Halloween candy!

If you live in South Dakota, you're next: Your state if the fourth-worst state when it comes to the amount of Halloween candy that people give out. With only 850K residents in the whole state, you would think there would be plenty of candy to go around. Not the case.

Rounding out the list of the states that give out the least Halloween candy is Wyoming. The same argument can be made for Wyoming as Vermont, its remote location might cause a lack of Halloween interest. But right next to them is Idaho, which comes in at the 46th-worst state for Halloween candy, so no excuse there.

See a full list of which states hand out the least — and most — Halloween candy here.

