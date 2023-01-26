A stay-at-home wife revealed her husband signed a contract agreeing to pay her for 15 years if they ever break up.

In a video that went viral on TikTok, the woman explains that their divorce agreement would basically compensate her for the long gap in her résumé, as she won't have any work experience since she is currently a stay-at-home wife.

"When I tell people I had my husband sign a contract agreeing that if I was to be a stay at home wife and he decided to divorce me, he would have to pay me for 15 years after the divorce settled to equate for my lack of work history," a text overlay reads, as Taylor Swift's "Speak Now" blares in the background.

"I'll be damned if I ever ended up on the short end of the stick because he wanted the LUXURY of having me available 24/7," she captioned the clip.

The idea might seem controversial to some, but in the comments section many praised the woman for ensuring she would be taken care of in the event of a divorce.

"This is genius and should be normalized," one person wrote.

"Trying to get a job after ten years as a SAHM is a nightmare," another shared.

"It’s also hard to get a mortgage after divorce as a SAHM. They want two years of work history, even with good credit and nice down payment," someone else commented.

"That’s literally like a standard alimony thing—I don’t know how that’s horrifying at all!! good for you for getting that prenup/postnup!!!" another user wrote.