Bindi Irwin Is Keeping Her Father Steve Irwin’s Memory Alive With Daughter Grace

In 2006, the world was stunned to learn that Steve Irwin had died tragically when a stingray pierced his chest with its barb. While fans grieved the loss for a long time, his family continues to mourn him to this day.

At his funeral, the star's daughter, Bindi Irwin, spoke to the crowd about her father, who was known as "The Crocodile Hunter." At just eight years old, it was a moving moment to witness, and she is grateful she was brave enough to stand up there at such a young age.

"It was difficult to watch the strongest person in my life be taken away," she tells Parents nearly 20 years later. "I wanted to make sure that everybody else knew that we would keep going."

"I remember telling my mom, 'I want to talk at dad’s memorial.' She asked me so many times, 'Are you sure you want to do this?' Looking back now, it was part of my grieving and healing journey," she adds.

And while Bindi, now 26, continues to keep her father's legacy alive through her own wildlife conservation efforts, she is also passing down the family's love of animals to her daughter, Grace.

She and her husband, Chandler Powell, take every opportunity to involve their 3-year-old daughter in their adventures.

Bindi Irwin Still Grieving Her Dad, Steve Irwin

Bindi admits to Parents that time has not healed her grieving wounds, but knowing she can teach Grace about her father has helped.

"I would tell her that the adults who said that time would heal all wounds were wrong because time does not heal all wounds," she says when asked what she would tell her eight-year-old self.

"It will change the way you look at those memories with Dad. And one day, in the future, you will teach your beautiful daughter about the remarkable, wonderful man that he was and will feel so close to Dad that it will bring you peace."

"I would tell her that everyone has a different grieving journey," she continues. "It’s OK to be sad, and it's also OK to find happiness again. ​​I choose to believe that Dad is still with us, and that he's now our guiding light through life."

Bindi Irwin's New Book Will Inspire the Next Generation of Conservationists

In addition to teaching Grace about the importance of caring for animals and the planet, Bindi Irwin has published a children's picture book that will inspire the next generation of conservationists.

You Are a Wildlife Warrior! Saving Animals & the Planet is meant to encourage children to "take part in nurturing your own environment and all that inhabit it." The cover art features an illustration of Bindi kneeling on the ground with Grace as they cuddle with a koala.