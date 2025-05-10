Steven Curtis Chapman is paying tribute to moms everywhere with his new song, "Speed of Love," and he's letting fans hear it just in time for Mother's Day.

The five-time-Grammy-winning Christian singer tells Taste of Country that his own mother initially inspired the song. Many of the lyrics are very specific to her, including her name, Judy, and the deliberate way that she serves others.

The song is about taking the time for the small acts of kindness than can be so uplifting.

"She's always been so intentional about noticing the people around her, taking time to ... she works at a community kitchen, and ... she just engages with people and their stories," Chapman says. "That's always been my mom."

Chapman wrote the song several years ago, but a health scare his mother suffered in 2024 inspired him to release a live version online.

She had battled cancer 25 years ago, and then it came back. While his mother is still alive and has been doing well, the episode was a reminder that he wanted to honor her with the song in public, and "encourage people to live at the speed of love."

Chapman solicited footage from fans online for the new lyric video for "Speed of Love." The clip intersperses pictures and footage of him with his own mother and various fans with theirs, allowing fans to imbue his work with an even more personal slant.

Though the song is specific to his mother in many ways, Chapman says he also thinks it can serve as a song of hope overall, and an encouragement to remember the value of kindness.

"I think there's a bigger picture, a bigger story for all of us," he says.

"Take the time, call a friend, say something you wouldn't have instead of being nose to the grindstone and just going after it ... so hopefully it'll be a good reminder."

Fans who've seen him live recently have gotten a preview of the new song.

"I have added it the last few nights," Chapman states. "Especially with Mother's Day coming and making it a special addition to the set. I'm basically doing all the guys a favor and reminding them that Mother's Day is coming Sunday!" he adds with a laugh.

Chapman is the most awarded artist in Christian music history, with 60 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, an American Music Award and more. He's scored 50 No. 1 singles in a career spanning three decades.

Fans will have more chances to see him on the road in 2025. The Christian music icon has just announced the dates for his upcoming Speechless '25 Tour, which will mark the 25th anniversary of his landmark Speechless album.

