Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler stands accused of alleged sexual assault of a minor in a new lawsuit that references incidents that are alleged to have taken place decades ago, during the band's '70s heyday.

Rolling Stone reports that a woman named Julia Holcomb has filed suit, claiming sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress in a filing that does not name Tyler directly, instead referencing him as one of a string of John Does.

The suit, which Holcomb filed under California legislation that temporarily waives the statute of limitations for allegations of childhood sexual abuse, alleges that the rock legend and sometimes country singer engaged in a sexual relationship with her that began in 1973, when she was 16 years old, and continued for three years, until 1976.

She further alleges that Tyler, who was in his mid-to-late 20s at the time, convinced her mother to grant him guardianship over her when she was 16, allowing her to live with him and engage in a sexual relationship.

Her suit also alleges that Tyler plied her with alcohol and drugs during the time when she lived with him and traveled with him on tour with Aerosmith, and that Tyler insisted that she undergo an abortion after she became pregnant with his child at the age of 17.

Holcomb was mentioned as part of a Rolling Stone article about Aerosmith from 1976, and she's also spoken publicly about her alleged experiences with Tyler. Tyler also referenced her without naming her in his autobiography, writing that he “almost took a teen bride" at one point.

"Her parents fell in love with me, signed a paper over for me to have custody, so I wouldn’t get arrested if I took her out of state. I took her on tour with me," he wrote.

Holcomb's filing states that Tyler's book subjected her to “involuntary infamy” while representing Tyler's alleged abuse as a “romantic, loving relationship," further disrupting her life. After she left the singer in 1976, Rolling Stone reports that she became a devout Catholic and met her husband. She has shared her experiences publicly to advocate against abortion and as part of a 2021 documentary about the sexual abuse that takes place in rock music titled Look Away.

Rolling Stone's report does clarify what Holcomb is asking for in her filing. Steven Tyler has not commented publicly on the matter as of publication time.

