Some of country music's biggest stars will come together to celebrate the life and music of George Jones this April.

Still Playin' Possum: Music and Memories of George Jones will take place at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Ala., on April 24, 2023. The one-night-only event marks the ten year anniversary of the country legend's passing in 2013 at the age of 81.

The event features an impressive roster of performers, including Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Tanya Tucker, Trace Adkins, Justin Moore, Jamey Johnson, Lorrie Morgan, Michael Ray, Tracy Byrd, Sam Moore, Mark Chesnutt and Tracy Lawrence. Additional performers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Still Playin' Possum will also be filmed to air as a television special at a later date.

"George Jones died on April 26, 2013, in Nashville, Tennessee. It will be ten years since he left us with just his songs, so to produce this night of music to honor his legacy is perfectly fitting," Jones' widow, Nancy, shared in a statement. "George made history and influenced artists from all genres and many of them will celebrate with us in April. The night will bring lots of emotion for the fans, our family, and anyone who just loved Country Music."

Tickets for Still Playin' Possum: Music and Memories of George Jones will go on sale this Thursday, Dec. 22, at 10AM CT. Multiple ticketing options will be available, with prices ranging from $25 to $200 for a VIP upgrade, which includes admission into a special dinner with Nancy Jones and other special guests to be held on April 24.