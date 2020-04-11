Sturgill Simpson has tested positive for the coronavirus (CODID-19), nearly a month after he says he was outright refused a test at a local emergency room by a "highly condescending" doctor.

The Grammy-winning Americana singer-songwriter turned to social media on Saturday (April 11) to share a picture of himself lying in a hospital bed with a mask on, telling fans it was from March 13, when his wife took him to the ER due to "chest pains, fever, and pre-stroke blood pressure levels."

Simpson had been on tour in Western Europe before pulling the plug on the rest of his dates due to the spread of the virus, so he was concerned and wanted to get tested.

"I spent an hour listening to a (highly condescending) Doctor refuse to test me because I 'did not fit testing criteria' and tell me why it was impossible that I had contracted the virus due to its extreme rarity and that it was not in western Europe yet during that same period (which we now know is incorrect) even though I was told by two nurses that I was the first person their hospital had walk in requesting to be tested," the singer writes.

Simpson and his wife finally got tested on April 6 at a "free drive-thru testing facility outside a National Guard depot in Alabama," he shares, adding that while his wife's test came back negative, on Friday (April 10), "I received a call from the Nashville CDC stating that my test resulted in a positive detection for Covid-19."

He says he is now on quarantine in his house even though his first symptoms showed up a month ago, adding that a CDC nurse had told him the virus "reacts differently in a case by case basis and the White House briefings and the information they are providing is basically pure speculation causing fear and that the only thing anybody knows is that we don’t really know much yet."

He ends by taking a shot at the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying, "But hey, at least our Government appointed task force headed by a man who does not believe in science is against mass testing and we now have a second task force in the works to 'open America back up for business'!"

The CDC reports that there were 492,416 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States as of Friday, resulting in 18,559 deaths as the virus continues to spread. The pandemic has struck country music particularly hard; Joe Diffie died on March 29 at the age of 61 after contracting the virus, and John Prine died on April 7 at the age of 73 after being hospitalized for more than a week fighting the illness. Tour and festivals have been canceled nearly across the board as health officials encourage citizens to stay at home and practice social distancing.