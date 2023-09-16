Sugarland singer Jennifer Nettles and Bon Jovi collaborated on a No. 1 hit, but the two groups also performed a whole set of songs together during a TV taping in 2005.

The pop-country duo and the classic rock band got together at New York's Hammerstein Ballroom in August of 2005 to film an episode of CMT Crossroads for the show's fourth season. At that time Sugarland were one of the fastest-rising acts in country music after the runaway success of their debut album, Twice the Speed of Life.

They joined with the New Jersey rock legends for a performance that included Sugarland hits "Baby Girl," "Something More" and "Just Might (Make Me Believe)," as well as Bon Jovi classics "Livin' on a Prayer," "Wanted Dead or Alive," "It's My Life" and "Have a Nice Day."

The episode, which premiered on CMT on Sept. 16, 2005, also featured the live debut of a song titled "Who Says You Can't Go Home," which Bon Jovi later released to country radio as a duet featuring Nettles. The song was the second single from the group's 2006 album Have a Nice Day, reaching No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart and No. 23 on the mainstream Billboard Hot 100.

The success of the song helped set Sugarland up for a wildly successful sophomore album, 2006's Enjoy the Ride, which scored No. 1 hits with "Settlin'" and "Want To," while "Stay" reached No. 2 and won Grammy awards for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocal and Best Country Song.

