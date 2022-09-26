Rihanna scored a worldwide hit when she released "California King Bed" in 2011. Did you know she gave the debut television performance of the song at the 2011 Academy of Country Music Awards with Sugarland singer Jennifer Nettles?

Nettles appeared on Ryan Seacrest's radio show ahead of the 2011 ACM Awards, which took place on April 3, 2011.

"It's the first time, obviously, that Rihanna and I have ever sung together and the first time this song will be performed live, so we are thrilled," she told the host.

The ballad appears on Rihanna's Platinum-certified album Loud. Nettles and Rihanna already knew each other prior to their joint performance.

"We're just big fans of each other, and so we wanted to do something that was fun and different and fresh and I reached out to her and said, 'Hey, anything you want to do?'" Nettles recalled at the time, "And she said, 'I have this song that specifically I would love to do with you,' and I said, 'Yes ma'am, we will do it.'"

Seacrest told Nettles how much he enjoyed cross-over collaborations.

"I do too, cause it is such a moment and I think what it shows us is, you know, that good music is good and good performance is good and as long as you like it, who cares what you call it ... get out there and have fun with each other," she replied.

When Seacrest asked if she was going to wear something provocative to keep up with Rihanna, Nettles joked, "I am planning on having a diamond encrusted crotch, if that's what you're asking."

Rihanna ended up wearing a Versace halter neck leather dress with fringe, while Nettles opted for a deep purple one-piece during their ACM Awards performance, sans diamond-encrusted crotch. The song went off without a hitch, with the entire arena giving them a standing ovation three-quarters of the way through the song.

