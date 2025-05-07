2025 ACM Awards Presenters: Sugarland, Riley Green and More

The 2025 ACM Awards are Thursday (May 8), with several young guns and legends from the world of country music set to present the trophies for the night.

It's the show's 60th anniversary, and the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas will filled to the brim with artists from several decades of the genre's history.

When Are the 2025 ACM Awards?

The 2025 ACM Awards will be held on May 8 from the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas. The show has been held in this space for the last two years after a lengthy stint in Las Vegas.

Reba McEntire will once return to host the awards ceremony for the second straight year, her 18th overall. Fans will be able to stream the show on Amazon Prime Video at 8PM ET.

2025 ACM Awards Presenters:

This list for this year's ACM Awards presenters is a celebration of different eras of country music, with staples like The Oak Ridge Boys and Martina McBride at the podium, alongside newer names like Ernest and Parker McColllum.

A few of the night's presenters will be extra busy during the show, as they are also performingBlake Shelton, Sugarland and Clint Black are among those pulling double duty.

Meanwhile, McEntire will be on her feet most of the night as the host, a presenter and a performer.

Blake Shelton
Carly Pearce
Chase Elliot (NASCAR Driver)
Clint Black
Crystal Gayle
Ernest
Gabby Barrett
Gretchen Wilson
Jordan Davis
Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson (Amazon Music)
Lee Ann Womack
Lionel Richie
Little Big Town
Martina McBride
Parker McCollum
Riley Green
Rita Wilson
Sara Evans
Sugarland
The Oak Ridge Boys
Wynonna Judd

