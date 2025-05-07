2025 ACM Awards Presenters: Sugarland, Riley Green and More

The 2025 ACM Awards are Thursday (May 8), with several young guns and legends from the world of country music set to present the trophies for the night.

It's the show's 60th anniversary, and the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas will filled to the brim with artists from several decades of the genre's history.

When Are the 2025 ACM Awards?

The 2025 ACM Awards will be held on May 8 from the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas. The show has been held in this space for the last two years after a lengthy stint in Las Vegas.

Reba McEntire will once return to host the awards ceremony for the second straight year, her 18th overall. Fans will be able to stream the show on Amazon Prime Video at 8PM ET.

2025 ACM Awards Presenters:

This list for this year's ACM Awards presenters is a celebration of different eras of country music, with staples like The Oak Ridge Boys and Martina McBride at the podium, alongside newer names like Ernest and Parker McColllum.

A few of the night's presenters will be extra busy during the show, as they are also performing. Blake Shelton, Sugarland and Clint Black are among those pulling double duty.

Meanwhile, McEntire will be on her feet most of the night as the host, a presenter and a performer.

Blake Shelton

Carly Pearce

Chase Elliot (NASCAR Driver)

Clint Black

Crystal Gayle

Ernest

Gabby Barrett

Gretchen Wilson

Jordan Davis

Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson (Amazon Music)

Lee Ann Womack

Lionel Richie

Little Big Town

Martina McBride

Parker McCollum

Riley Green

Rita Wilson

Sara Evans

Sugarland

The Oak Ridge Boys

Wynonna Judd

