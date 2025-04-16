Jennifer Nettles is having a bloody good time being back in front of the camera in a new supernatural horror series called The Bondsman.

The country singer plays Maryanne Dice, alongside Kevin Bacon's Hub Halloran.

The show follows Halloran, a murdered bounty hunter, who has been given a second chance at life ... sort of. Although he's been sent back to earth, he has been tasked with wrangling all of Hell's demons and bringing them back to where they came from.

Viewers can expect plenty of gore and blood splatter, as well as over-the-top death scenes as Halloran greets these demonic beings with their demise.

In other words, it's not for the squeamish. Be advised this trailer is not suitable for anyone who isn't a fan of blood.

What Shows and Movies Has Jennifer Nettles Been In?

This is far from Nettles' first acting role. Her IMDB page dates back to 2017, when she was a leading role in Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors television movie. The "Stuck Like Glue" singer played Avie Lee Parton, Dolly's mama.

Over the years, she has taken on television and movie roles, as well as a few voiceover gigs, like when she voiced Capo in the children's show Puppy Dog Pals in 2020. Nettles also has experience with reality television, serving as a judge on the short-lived Go-Big Show and host of the first two seasons of America's Farmer Wants a Wife.

The country veteran also has another horror project under her belt: She played Miranda in the 2023 film The Exorcist: Believer.

Does Jennifer Nettles Still Do Music?

Although she has expanded her portfolio, Nettles is still making music. In fact, she reunited with Kristian Bush as the two of them reprised the duo Sugarland and went back out on the road with Little Big Town.

Surprisingly, there is a musical element to her new role in The Bondsman. Bacon's character is also a former musician and it looks like viewers will see the two of them sing a few songs together.

Nettles says she and Bacon wrote some of the original songs together.