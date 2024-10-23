TGI Fridays Shutting Down Locations, Preparing for Bankruptcy
The rising cost to eat out at a restaurant is coming back to bite some establishments in the buttocks. One of those is TGI Fridays.
This week, the chain quietly closed six restaurants, and they are staying tight-lipped about it.
There have been more than a dozen Fridays closures this month alone, and six just this week. The only thing known about the most recent closures is that there was a note posted on the doors of all six establishments.
The most recent closures were in Leesburg, Va.; Allentown, Pa.; Middletown, Poughkeepsie, and Clifton Park, N.Y.; and Enfield, Ct.
Other closures over the past month included restaurants in Charlotte, N.C.; Charleston, S.C.; Grand Chute, Wisc.; Saginaw Township, Mich.; Schererville, Ind.; and two locations in Minn.: St. Louis Park and Edina.
Yahoo! Finance reports that TGI Fridays' sources tell them that the company is looking for a new buyer as they prepare for bankruptcy.
In January, Fridays closed more than 30 stores and caused quite a stir. They have been flying under the radar since, but seem to have gotten flagged as they continue to close stores and operate only 200 or so locations.
This time last year, the restaurant chain had over 270 locations, so clearly they're tightening the belt even more as they prepare to enter into Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
