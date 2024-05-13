TGI Fridays Shutting Doors Across America

TGI Fridays has been a staple in many Americans' lives since its inception in the 1960s. Calling itself "The World's First Casual Bar and Grill," the nearly 60-year-old chain is in some serious trouble.

TGI Fridays Is Closing Doors Across America in 2024

This year, so far, TGI Fridays has closed 36 locations across America. Patrons of TGI Fridays in 12 different states have lost their dining option.

Those states include:

California Colorado Connecticut Florida Massachusetts Maryland New Hampshire New Jersey New York Pennsylvania Texas Virginia

What Is happening to TGI Fridays?

According to Fastcompany.com, the closures come as the restaurant chain looks to streamline its operations and "revitalize the Fridays brand," according to CEO Weldon Spangler.

In an interesting turn of events, still not fully explained to the public, TGI Fridays also announced it would sell eight of its previously corporate-owned restaurants in the Northeast to Ray Blanchette, the company’s former CEO.

What Happens to TGI Fridays Workers When Locations Close?

TGI Fridays said it is offering more than 1,000 transfer opportunities. It's important to note that that is only about 80 percent of the workers across all 36 shuttered locations.

While that 1,000 seems like a big number, that still leaves an estimated 250 employees affected without jobs..

There is no word on who, why or what positions aren't being offered a transfer opportunity.

What Is the Future for TGO Fridays?

Ray Risley, U.S. President and Chief Operating Officer at TGI Fridays, said, "Our top priority has always been delivering a superior experience for each and every TGI Fridays guest."

The COO continued, "By strengthening our franchise model and closing underperforming stores, we are creating an unprecedented opportunity for Fridays to drive forward its vision for the future."

How many TGI Fridays Remain in America?

At the start of 2024, there were 650 locations across the world, with 237 of those here in America. With the loss of 36 locations in America, we will now be down to 201 locations.

But hey, in here, it's always Friday, right?

