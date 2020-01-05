Taylor Swift hit up her first red carpet of the new year at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (Jan. 5).

The 30-year-old stepped out wearing an Etro ball gown with yellow and navy tye-dye flowers. Her train flowed behind her while she walked the red carpet. She wore her hair up, with emerald dangling earrings that coordinated with her dress and left fans speechless.

Swift is nominated for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture for her contribution to "Beautiful Ghosts," which she co-wrote alongside famed composer Andrew Lloyd Weber in the new motion-picture adaptation of Cats. The pop star sings the song in the end credits, while lead actress Francesca Hayward sings the song in character during the film.

The "Lover" singer was previously nominated at the Golden Globes for "Safe and Sound" from The Hunger Games in 2012 and for “Sweeter Than Fiction" from One Chance in 2013. She has yet to take home any wins from this award show.

Swift's boyfriend of three years, actor Joe Alwyn, walked the red carpet solo prior to her arrival. The pair were seated next to each other at the same table for the show. The couple has yet to walk a red carpet together.