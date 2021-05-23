In a year when Taylor Swift took control of her career more than ever before, the megastar continued her reign as one of music's top artists at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Unfortunately, Swift didn’t receive one of the biggest awards of the night, the Top Artist Award, where she was nominated alongside Drake, Juice Wrld, Pop Smoke and the Weeknd (who won), but she had plenty to be proud of.

Before the awards show even began Sunday (May 23), Swift was named the Top Female Artist, beating out fellow nominees Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion.

Swift also came home with the Top Billboard 200 artist, beating out superstars Drake, Juice Wrld, Pop Smoke and Post Malone.

Of course, Swift found herself back in the country music realm earlier this year as she re-released her 2008 album Fearless back in April. The new version of the much-loved country album includes six newly recorded tracks.

Swift was also up for Top Billboard 200 Album for folklore, but on this night, it just wasn't her award to take home. Pop Smoke was named the winner of that prestigious category, beating out Juice Wrld, Lil Baby and the Weeknd.

