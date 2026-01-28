Taylor Swift is eligible for Country Music Hall of Fame induction for the first time ever in 2026. Sooner or later, it's a pretty safe bet she'll be voted in.

But if that happens this year, Swift will get to make a little bit of country music history on her way into those hallowed halls in Music City. She'll be the first artist to ever be inducted to the Country Music Hall of Fame during the first voting year of that artist's eligibility.

On the one hand, it's not a shoo-in that she'll be inducted in 2026. There are lots of other eligible artists worthy of the votes.

On the other, it's Taylor Swift! If any artist can be inducted into the Hall of Fame during their first year of eligibility, she's that artist.

When Did Taylor Swift Become Eligible For the Country Music Hall of Fame?

Taylor Swift became eligible for induction in the Modern Era Artist category in 2026. She released her breakthrough debut album, Taylor Swift, in 2006.

Per the Hall's website, artists can be inducted in this category beginning 20 years after they "first achieved national prominence."

The Hall of Fame also inducts new members via the Veterans Era Artist category. Artists are eligible for this category beginning 45 years after their rise to fame.

The Hall inducts artists via a third category that rotates every year between Songwriter, Recording and/or Touring Musician and Non-Performer. In 2026, that inductee will be in the Songwriter category.

As of 2025, there are 158 members of the Country Music Hall of Fame. The next three inductees are expected to be announced this spring.

Who Else Could Be Inducted Into the Country Music Hall of Fame?

Dozens of artists with Hall of Fame-worthy pedigrees are still waiting to be inducted.

If you bring up artists overdue for induction in music circles, performers such as Brad Paisley, the Chicks, Dwight Yoakam, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are among the most-talked-about.

On our yearly country music predictions list, Taste of Country guessed McGraw — or Trisha Yearwood — could be on deck to join the Hall in 2026. Technically, what we said is that "The Country Hall of Fame Will Welcome a Big 'T'." We weren't talking about Swift, but if she does get inducted, we'll take the win.

Is Taylor Swift a Member of the Grand Ole Opry?

Surprisingly, no. She's played the stage numerous times and has spoken about how honored she was to perform there, but she was never offered an official membership before her transition to pop music.

These days, she does live in different cities and keeps a very busy schedule, so it's debatable whether she'd be able to perform at the Opry even if she had been inducted.

But Swift wouldn't be the only star to join the Country Music Hall of Fame without being an Opry member. Kenny Chesney, inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2025, isn't an Opry member, either!

Is Taylor Swift a Member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame?

Yes, as of 2026. At 36, she's one of the youngest songwriters ever to join the Hall of Fame, second only to Stevie Wonder.

Swift will officially be inducted as part of a gala in June, alongside Alanis Morisette, Kenny Loggins and Kiss members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons. This year's class also includes non-performing songwriters or songwriting teams Christopher "Tricky" Stewart, Walter Afanasieff and Terry Britten & Graham Lyle.