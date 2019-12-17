Taylor Swift stepped out on the red carpet at the premiere of Cats, and looked absolutely purrr-fect!

The 10-time Grammy winner walked the movie premiere's red carpet on Monday (Dec. 16) at New York City's Alice Tully Hall inside Lincoln Center. Swift stunned in an Oscar de la Renta gown featuring red and black floral patterns.

Swift appears in the film as Bombalurina the cat. In order to film the movie, the "Lover" singer and the rest of the cast underwent cat training — which must have suited Swift well, since she's an avowed cat person. Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo, James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen and Francesca Hayward also star in the new adaptation of the 1980 musical and 1998 musical film.

“When it came time to shooting, it was non-stop. It was live singing and dancing — doing the whole number all at once,” Swift told People at the premiere. She also revealed that the cast had such a strong work ethic that they would work for twelve hours, performing non-stop.

"Bombalurina her cat is going to be a very elegant and athletic looking," she told Stage Right Secrets about her character. "I think she's based on a Bengal cat, which I used to have a Bengal cat so I know what they're like... they're crazy." Swift says that she views her character as a "bad cat," along with Macavity (Elba) and Rumpleteazer (Naoimh Morgan).

Along with acting, singing and dancing in Cats, Swift co-wrote a special song for the film, "Beautiful Ghosts," alongside the musical's composer, Andrew Lloyd Weber. Swift and Weber are nominated for Best Original Song — Motion Picture at the 2020 Golden Globes for their new release. Swift sings the song in the end credits, while the star of the film, Hayward, performs it during the movie.

Cats opens in theaters on Dec. 20.