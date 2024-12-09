Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has come to an end after 149 shows. The pop star toured across the globe for a year-and-a-half and will now take a much-needed break.

But she didn't let her team go home without an epic parting gift.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour by the Numbers:

10,168,008 screaming fans attended the Eras Tour.

Swift sold $2,077,618,725 in tickets.

She's been on the road since March 17, 2023.

Many hands were needed to pull off such a long and massive tour, which spanned nearly two years (March 2023-Dec. 2024). From truck drivers to caterers, choreographers to makeup artists and everything in between, it took more than a village to pull off each and every show.

Per People, Swift went above and beyond to thank everyone who worked on her lengthy trek by paying out $197,000,000 in bonuses.

Those who received a financial boost include Eras Tour security, truck drivers, caterers, lighting techs, sound techs, the merch team, production staff carpenters, riggers, choreographers, dancers, the band, pyrotechnics, hair and makeup artists, wardrobe, physical therapists, the video team and more.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Has Ended

News of Swift's generous bonuses comes after the "Cruel Summer" singer wrapped her tour at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Sunday night (Dec. 8).

"We have toured the entire world,” she reportedly told the audience. “We have had so many adventures. It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I've ever done in my entire life.”

“I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date — my beloved Eras Tour,” she said before performing her last song.