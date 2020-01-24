Taylor Swift won her first Grammy Award on Jan. 31, 2010, during the pre-telecast of the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards. She actually won four awards on that date, including Album of the Year.

Her first official Grammy win was for Best Female Country Vocal Performance for "White Horse." Colbie Caillat, who was featured on Swift's single "Breathe" — which was also nominated that day for Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals — presented Swift with her first award during the telecast. In the video, you see Swift walking from one of the further back sections of the audience to claim her first award.

Swift accepted the award by saying, "This is my first Grammy, you guys! I mean this is a, this is a Grammy! I live in awe of the people that I was nominated against in this category. I live in awe of my producer, Nathan Chapman, and all of the wonderful incredibly talented musicians in Nashville, and thank you to anyone who was a Grammy voter and decided that it might be a good idea to vote for me for this, because I'm so happy. Thank you so much!"

Later that night, Swift won Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance for "White Horse," Best Country Album for Fearless and finally, the coveted Album of the Year award.

Swift was also nominated that year for Record of the Year, Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and Song of the Year for "You Belong With Me," along with Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals for "Breathe."

Swift's first Grammy nomination was for Best New Artist in 2007, which she lost to Carrie Underwood. To date, Swift has been nominated thirty-two times and won ten Grammy Awards. This year, at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Swift is nominated for Song of the Year for "Lover."

