Rapper Kanye West made an unexpected splash on Independence Day (July 4) when he abruptly posted to social media that evening that he plans to enter the 2020 presidential race. However, music fans seem to think there is a better choice for office in this case.

When West announced, "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States," his comment was met with a swift response from Taylor Swift fans, who suggested strongly that Westś longtime adversary would be a way smarter candidate.

Swift, of course, has been at odds with West for more than a decade, starting with his infamous interruption of her acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards and leading up to the controversy surrounding lyrics of his 2016 song "Famous" in which he suggests he was the one who brought her into the limelight. Westś wife, Kim Kardashian, alleged that Swift greenlighted the lyrics and cited a recorded phone conversation as proof.

okay so i need @JoeBiden to announce @taylorswift13 as his vice-president in order to defeat Kanye West & Trump. enough is enough. we’re tired af. #Kanye2020 pic.twitter.com/ucjmgNmXNe — sami (@sraihane1) July 5, 2020

Although Swift cannot actually run — she is not old enough (candidates for the office must be at least 35, and she is only 30) — some fans thought perhaps she might make a good vice president on the ticket with Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Alas, one must also be 35 to be the Veep, since in case anything happens to the Commander in Chief, the VP is the one to step in.

At any rate, Swift's newly political leanings suggest she is far from being uninformed or disinterested in the power of the office. Long silent regarding her views on social and civic issues, the singer has taken in the past couple of years to speaking out on everything from the importance of voting, to sexism in the music industry, to most recent movements such as Black Lives Matter.