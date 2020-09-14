Taylor Swift earned some big points with new mom and The Voice judge Katy Perry when she sent her fellow songstress a beautiful gift for her newborn baby.

Perry gave birth to her first child with actor and longtime fiancé Orlando Bloom last month. The little girl, named Daisy Dove Bloom, was born Aug. 26, just a couple of days before Perry's latest album, Smile, graced the world. (Bloom also has a son from his previous marriage to model Miranda Kerr.)

Now, Perry has something else to smile about — a sweet, personalized gift from Swift. It's a handmade baby blanket sporting the child's name, as PopCrush reports. The gift and accompanying note seems to have moved Perry so much that she shared the items with her social media followers this week.

"Miss [Daisy Dove] adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss [Taylor Swift]," Perry says in an emoji-adorned Instagram post from Monday (Sept. 14). "Hope it's one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager."

Many adults remember having a precious security object in infancy, such as a blanket or "lovey." It looks like Swift was no different. In her note dated May 3, 2020, the "Cardigan" singer appears to have written, "Katy and Orlando, When I was a baby, my most [valued] possession was a tiny silk [blanket]."

Swift and Perry have had a complicated past. Both Swift's "Bad Blood" and Perry's "Swish Swish" were reportedly inspired by a drama-filled feud the once existed between them. But last year, the pair seemed to have reconciled when they appeared together in Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" music video, dressed as a perfect pair: a burger and fries.

