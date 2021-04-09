Hear ‘That’s When,’ Taylor Swift’s ‘From the Vault’ Track Featuring Keith Urban

Among Taylor Swift's new "From the Vault" songs on her re-recorded Fearless album is "That's When," featuring none other than country star Keith Urban. The newly released song finds the country-turned-pop superstar working through a breakup, but hoping for an eventually reconciliation.

Urban sings lead on the second verse and chorus, playing the man who did Swift wrong. By the end of the song, the couple has reunited, and admitted to each other that they thought of each other all the while they were apart.

"That’s when / When I wake up in the morning / That’s when / When it’s sunny or storming / Laughing when I’m crying," goes the chorus. "And that’s when / I’ll be waiting at the front gate / That’s when / When I see your face / I’ll let you in / And, baby, that’s when."

"That's When" is not Swift's first time working with Urban. She was his opening act during a 2009 tour, and in 2013 Swift, Urban and Tim McGraw released "Highway Don't Care" together; that song, from McGraw's Two Lanes of Freedom album, earned an ACM Award, two CMA Awards and a Grammy Awards nomination.

Fans deduced that Swift worked with Urban for Fearless (Taylor's Version) after she recently shared a cryptic video full of word scrambles. The new album, released Friday (April 9), features all 20 songs on the original version of her sophomore album — originally released in 2008, when Swift was 18 years old — as well as a remix of her hit single "Love Story" and six "From the Vault" songs, all from the same era but which did not make the original release.

"Fearless was an album full of magic and curiosity, the bliss and devastation of youth," Swift said in early 2021 of the wildly successful project. "It was the diary of the adventures and explorations of a teenage girl who was learning tiny lessons with every new crack in the facade of the fairytale ending she'd been shown in the movies."

In addition to his work on "That's When," Urban also sings harmonies on a second "From the Vault" track, "We Were Happy." Another of Swift's "From the Vault" songs, "You All Over Me," features Maren Morris.

Swift re-recorded Fearless, and has plans to do the same with the five other albums she released with her original record label, Big Machine, following her split from the label — after the completion of her original record deal, she signed with Universal Music Group in 2018 — and a very public battle over her master recordings. After celebrity talent manager Scooter Braun bought Big Machine Label Group — and, therefore, all of Swift's back catalog — she spoke out against him, saying that Braun has bullied her over the years. Swift also claims that she was not notified of the label's sale ahead of time, and was never given a fair chance to acquire her masters or purchase the label itself.

In addition to re-recording her old music, Swift released two brand-new albums, Folklore and Evermore, in 2020. At the 2021 Grammy Awards, Folklore was named Album of the Year.