Taylor Swift is known to turn heads on the red carpet.

She's also know to have incredible attention to detail. So when she arrived on the red carpet at the 2025 Grammy Awards, fans were eager to see her look.

She did not disappoint.

Swift posted for photos in a sparkly red — dare we say, Kansas City Chiefs' red — Vivienne Westwood dress and a not-so-subtle leg chain on display, featuring a special lettered charm.

Resting on her left upper thigh was a red capital "T," seemingly a nod to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce and if you ask fans, her song "Guilty as Sin?"

Swift is nominated for six Grammy awards this year, including the biggest award of the night, Album of the Year, for The Tortured Poets Department. She's also up for Best Pop Vocal Album for the project.

Her other nominations are "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone for Song of the Year and Record of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her work with Gracie Abrams on "Us."

Swift received a nod for Best Music Video for "Fortnight," however, that trophy went to Kendrick Lamar for "Not Like Us."

Taylor Swift Attends 2025 Grammys Solo

Although the pop star and Kelce are still dating, Swift attended the Grammys alone. The tight end is in the middle of preparing for the Super Bowl. He and his Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Feb. 9.

