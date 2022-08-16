Taylor Swift is one of two Decade Honorees at the 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards (NSAI.)

Per the Tennesseean, the country star-turned-pop-monolith will be named the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade at an awards ceremony that is set to be held at the Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 20.

The event's other Decade Honoree is Ashley Gorley, who will bring home the Songwriter of the Decade award in recognition for the staggering catalog of hits he's had a hand in writing, including 62 chart-topping singles.

An array of performers will take the stage during the event. Luke Combs, Little Big Town, Jordan Davis, Walker Hayes and Thomas Rhett are all on the bill, as are hit country songwriters such as Nathan Spicer and Jacob Davis, plus some out-of-genre stars like Babyface and Gayle.

The "Decade" awards are driven by chart success and other metrics, as opposed to votes, and focus on songwriting accomplishments between 2010-2019. According to Billboard, the winner is determined by a points system calculated based on the percentage of an artist or songwriter's songwriting credit, according to chart performance. The writer has to also be the song's recording artist for points to count towards the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honor.

Swift has been named Songwriter-Artist of the Year seven times at previous NSAI Awards shows, and Gorley has received five Songwriter of the Year titles.

There's no word yet on whether Swift is planning to attend the ceremony to claim her "Decade" trophy in person.

