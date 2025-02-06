Taylor Swift Will Bring Something Spicy to the Super Bowl — See the Mouth-Watering Menu!
Taylor Swift is going Cajun for the Super Bowl in 2025, at least when it comes to food choices.
For many football fans, attending the Super Bowl in person is a dream, but for Swift, it's an opportunity to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who's a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Reports from People reveal that Swift and her guests will be seated in a luxury Super Bowl suite, which can cost up to $1.95 million to reserve.
These suites not only provide exclusive accommodations, but they also feature a gourmet menu from Sodexo Live!, a company known for catering high-profile events. Guests can expect an assortment of high-end dishes, including seafood, sushi and gourmet sandwiches.
While the exact menu for Swift's suite hasn't been disclosed, this year's Super Bowl will feature a lavish spread with some standout dishes. Among them are tomahawk steaks and picanha, two of the finest cuts of meat. The tomahawks will even have the Super Bowl LIX logo on their bones for a unique touch.
Additionally, there will be Louisiana-inspired options, such as po' boy sandwiches with smoked short ribs, gulf shrimp and other regional delicacies.
Attendees can also indulge in Cajun-style brisket, jambalaya and alligator sausage served on crusty French bread, paired with cocktails like the spicy Bloody Mary.
This experience at Super Bowl LIX is designed to combine traditional game-day foods with the flavors of New Orleans, according to Carmen Callo, the national executive chef for Sodexo Live!
Meanwhile, Travis Kelce’s Chiefs are hoping to make history by becoming the first NFL team to win three consecutive Super Bowls as they face off against the Philadelphia Eagles.
So, while Taylor Swift enjoys a po' boy sandwich and a spicy Bloody Mary, let’s hope Travis Kelce and the Chiefs can make history with their third straight Super Bowl win ... no pressure!
