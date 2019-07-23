Taylor Swift surprised fans by releasing a new song called "The Archer" on Tuesday (July 23) after teasing it on social media.

"I've been the archer, I've been the prey / Screaming, who could ever leave me, darling / But who could stay? / (I see right through me, I see right through me)," the once-country star, now world star sings in the chorus.

Swift also held an Instagram Livestream on Thursday during which she debuted the song, the Easter eggs that eluded to it and more details on deluxe editions of her upcoming seventh studio album, Lover.

The pop starlet divulged that the arrow she has been using in her music videos — like "You Need to Calm Down" — and on social media was a subtle reference to the song, as were the Cupids playing in the backup band in her "Me" video.

"Track 5" has become a tradition of sorts that Swifties know to look out for. With each album cycle, Swift teases the inclusion of a personal and an emotional track that sits in the the Track 5 spot on each of her albums, as "The Archer" will when Lover drops in full on Aug. 23.

"The Archer" was produced by Swift's regular collaborator, Jack Antonoff, who previously produced some of her hits like "Out of the Woods" and "Look What You Made Me Do."

During the livestream, Swift told viewers that she was on set filming a music video with her cats purring in the background. She was also notably wearing an archery necklace and a T-shirt with a bow and arrow — potentially new merchandise?

The Lover album will have four separate deluxe editions available at Target that include glimpses at pages of Swift's diaries that she's kept over the years. Each deluxe edition will feature one of four unique books, along with two audio tracks of Swift creating two of the songs from the album.