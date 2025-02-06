You Can Bet on a Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Super Bowl Proposal — Here’s What We Know

All eyes will be on New Orleans, La., this Sunday (Feb. 9) as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles meet for Super Bowl LIX. And while most will be watching for the action on the field — or maybe just the commercials — others will be keeping tabs on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

The pop star and tight end have been dating for more than a year now, and the internet is ablaze with rumors about a possible postgame proposal. What a sight that would be!

Think about it. The confetti is falling as Kelce hoists the Lombardi trophy over his head. Suddenly, he locks eyes with Swift, who is cheering with the rest of the crowd on the field. He passes off the trophy and makes his way over to her. Kelce then drops down onto his knee, asking her a question that will change their lives forever.

She nods her head as her eyes fill with tears. He scoops her up and spins her around with a kiss.

The world would lose its mind!

Fans Can Bet on a Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Super Bowl Proposal

It has been confirmed that Swift will be in attendance at this Sunday's game, and among all of the things fans can bet on, a possible Swelce proposal is on the list.

However, the odds are not great.

Currently, the sports betting platform FanDuel Sportsbook has the odds of Kelce popping the question at +750. The odds of the NFL star not popping the question are -1500.

This means there is a 93.75 percent chance that a Super Bowl proposal will not happen. Even if it does happen, your winnings won't be great. For example, at +750, a $10 bet would pay out $75 if it hits.

Super Bowl LIX will air on Sunday beginning at 6:30PM ET on Fox.

