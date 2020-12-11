Taylor Swift’s Wishing for Love in ‘Willow’ [Listen]

Taylor Swift's "Willow" music video takes her to another dreamy fantasy world. The airy love song debuted on Friday (Dec. 11) with a video reminiscent of -- though more hopeful than -- her "Cardigan" clip.

"The more that you say, the less I know / Wherever you stray, i'll follow," Swift sings in "Willow. "I'm beggin' for you to take my hand / Make my plans / That's my man."

Swift's "Willow" music video, which readers can watch below, arrives in tandem with her ninth studio album, Evermore, her second surprise release of 2020. The new project is a "sister record' to Swift's eighth studio album, Folklore, which she dropped by surprise in July.

"To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs," Swift writes on Instagram of her musical productivity in quarantine. "To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in."

Evermore's release date is just two days before Swift's 31st birthday on Sunday (Dec. 13). As fans know, she considers 13 her lucky number, so this year's big day feels extra special.

"Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now," Swift explains on Instagram. "You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something! I also know this holiday season will be a lonely one for most of us and if there are any of you out there who turn to music to cope with missing loved ones the way I do, this is for you."

"Willow" is one of 15 songs on Evermore, though a deluxe, physical edition features two nous tracks. Haim appear on a tune titled "No Body, No Crime," "Coney Island" features the National, and Bon Iver collaborates with Swift on the album's title track.