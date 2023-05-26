A lyric on Taylor Swift's vault Midnights track "You're Losing Me" has fans up in arms about the singer's ex Joe Alwyn.

On Friday (May 26), Swift dropped a special edition of her Midnights album exclusively for attendees at her East Rutherford, N.J., Eras Tour shows. The CD includes a vault track called “You’re Losing Me,” which many fans believe offers new insight into what happened between Swift and Alwyn.

What Is Taylor Swift's "You're Losing Me" About?

In the first verse of the song, Swift sings about the passage of time and sitting alone in an empty room she and a lover used to enjoy together. On the pre-chorus, she dives into the breakup with more detail, singing: “Do I throw out everything we built or keep it? / I’m getting tired even for a phoenix / Always rising from the ashes.”

In another verse, Swift sings about the anxiety that comes from knowing a relationship is ending and that there is nothing you can do to prevent it.

However, the most revealing details come on the song’s bridge, something which Swift is known for, as she sings:

How long can we be a sad song / ‘Til we went too far gone to bring back to life? / I gave you all my best of me, my endless empathy / And all I did was bleed as I tried to be the bravest soldier / Fighting it all with your army / The phonelines don't shoot, regard me / I'm the best thing at this party (you're losing me) / And I wouldn't marry me either / Pathological people pleaser / And I'm the one that you see her / And I'm fading thinking / ‘Do something, baby, say something’ (say something) / ‘Do something, baby, we're something’ (you're losing me) / ‘Do something, baby, I got nothing’ (I got nothing) / To believe, unless you're choosing me…

The lyric “I wouldn’t marry me either” particularly caught fans’ attention.

Now, many fans believe Alwyn didn’t want to marry Swift, which is perhaps one of the reasons they broke up earlier this year. Swift has reportedly moved on with controversial The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

See fan reactions to "You're Losing Me," below: