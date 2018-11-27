Tuesday night (Nov. 27) on The Voice might have been a bit of a nail-biter for viewers, as the Top 10 finalists were set to be revealed. However, those who are on Team Blake Shelton had not too much to worry about—and, spoiler—didn't have anything to worry about, as Shelton's team moved through unscathed.

True to form, Shelton enlisted his boys—Kirk Jay, Chris Kroeze and Dave Fenley—to entertain the audience with an all-country number, 1983's “Dixieland Delight” by Alabama. And, of course, Shelton joined in as well, putting his twang on a song that can inarguably handle more than its share.

The result sealed the deal that Shelton still has his grip on the country wheel, despite some formidable competition from fellow coach Kelly Clarkson, who's been angling as always to keep that crown away from him.

Speaking of Clarkson, she did unfortunately saw one of her team leave this evening, Lynnea Moore, who lost out to a save by America in favor of Team Adam Levine's DeAnre Nico. However, she did manage to hang on to country-oriented fan favorite Chevel Shepherd, who will advance to the next week.

Tune in next Monday, when we shall see how our country-oriented favorites fare!