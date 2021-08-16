Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has officially declared Aug. 18, 2021 "Charlie Daniels Day." The proclamation arrives ahead of the 2021 Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels concert, a star-studded event scheduled for Wednesday (Aug. 18) at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The first Volunteer Jam took place at War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville on Oct. 4, 1974. The Charlie Daniels Band performed at an additional 18 Volunteer Jams before Daniels suffered a fatal hemorrhagic stroke in July, 2020. He was 83 at the time of his death.

"The Volunteer Jam is a proud Tennessee tradition, and this year we're bringing music fans together for a special tribute to the legendary Charlie Daniels," Gov. Lee remarks in a press release. "For over 50 years, Charlie shared his talent with people across our country, and I’m proud this celebration will carry on his legacy and showcase Tennessee's rich musical heritage."

This year's Volunteer Jam will feature performances from an array of past and present country stars. Here are just a few of the names: Alabama, the Marshall Tucker Band, Ricky Skaggs, the Gatlin Brothers, Chris Young, Randy Travis, Travis Tritt, Lorrie Morgan, Big & Rich, Gretchen Wilson, Johnny Lee and Rhett Akins. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or the Bridgestone Arena box office.

Read Gov. Lee's full proclamation below:

WHEREAS, Charles "Charlie" Daniels is an iconic influence on Southern rock, country, and bluegrass music as an American singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist; and WHEREAS, Charlie Daniels' multi-platinum, award-winning career spanned over fifty years, including Grammy Awards, Country Music Awards, Dove Awards, and induction into the Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame; and WHEREAS, Charlie Daniels was a proud Tennessean who loved his fellow citizens and the state's rich history of music and culture, and supported efforts to help children in need, veterans, and the disabled members of our community; and WHEREAS, Charlie Daniels exhibited the ideals of the Volunteer State through more than 40 years of Volunteer Jam concerts that celebrated both legendary musicians and young artists, and WHEREAS, Charlie Daniels died on July 6, 2020, at the age of 83 in Lebanon, Tennessee, yet his songs and his service play on throughout our great state, our nation, and indeed, the world; NOW, THEREFORE, I, Bill Lee, Governor of the State of Tennessee, do hereby proclaim August 18, 2021 as a Day of Recognition to honor the memory of legendary artist Charlie Daniels and encourage all citizens to join me in this worthy observance.

