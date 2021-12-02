It’s officially the holiday season, and Nashville’s TikTok royalty, the 615 House crew, have found the perfect way to get everyone in the winter wonderland spirit with a new take on a Christmas classic.

When the global pandemic first hit in 2020, friends and country artists Chris Ruediger and Ashley Cooke wanted to create a way to still bring music to their fans. They decided to rally a few other fellow artists together, including Bonner Black, Cooper Alan, Priscilla Block, Sammy Arriaga, Alexandra Kay, Tigirlily, Erin Kinsey and Thomas Mac. From there, the 615 House was born.

Together they have come together to collaborate and create fun musical content for their fans, all while under the same roof.

Premiering exclusively on Taste of Country , the group got together to release a music video and track just in time for Christmas. The number is a holiday staple and one listeners probably already know every word to: “Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town.”

In the video, you can find Alan, Arriaga, Mac, Kinsey, Kay and Ruediger all decked out in festive Christmas outfits. The six singers bring a country twang to the holiday classic, taking turns singing each line. At the end, with gusto and synchronized swaying, the group joyfully sings, "Santa Claus is comin' to town!"

“Many of us had talked about collaborating on a song together, and with the holidays right around the corner, we thought it would be fun to work together on a Christmas record,” Ruediger shares.

“We threw out a couple ideas for songs, and everyone agreed 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town' would be perfect! We had a blast recording and making the music video and hope it helps people get in the holiday spirit!”

Since the group’s founding and many viral clips, their fanbase has notched a million followers, with many of the artists flourishing in their own individual careers thanks to the exposure the 615 House has afforded them.