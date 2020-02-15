5 Things We Learned From the Cadillac Three’s RISERS Live Q&A

The Cadillac Three told stories between songs during their RISERS Live performance on Thursday night (Feb. 13). Jaren Johnston, Neil Mason and Kelby Ray jammed six songs for Taste of Country readers and fans and filled in some of the gaps about how their new album, Country Fuzz, came together.

They also may have overshared, especially in the party department. The country-rock trio know how to have a good time and aren't afraid to let a journalist know who can keep up and who can't. That's but one of five things we learned from the group during a conversation that weaved between five originals and one cover song performed at the S4 Room in East Nashville.

Watch: The Cadillac Three Perform "Hard Out Here for a Country Boy"

What is Country Fuzz? The origin of the phrase is rooted in something a fan said in Europe.

Why Travis Tritt? The answer to that is rooted in a tour they did together with Charlie Daniels Band.

Press play and then scroll down to see five things we learned from the Cadillac Three during their performance and interview. The Country Fuzz album is available now. The Country Fuzz Tour will continue well into 2020.