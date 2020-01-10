The Cadillac Three's new single "Hard Out Here for a Country Boy" packs more into 3-and-a-half minutes than some bands do in 90.

Guest appearances from Travis Tritt and Chris Janson rightly steal the headlines, but the backend of this rocker features two lengthy solos. After Janson's harmonica riffs, the Cadillac Three's singer Jaren Johnston explodes for 16 rowdy bars to close "Hard Out Here for a Country Boy." If you like your country music pretty, step aside before this power trio burns your frosted tips off.

Lyrically, this song is made for summer. Tailgaters, beach lovers, keg standers and troublemakers will find something to love about this new track from Country Fuzz (Feb. 7). "Talladega" is about the only 10-cent word writers Johnston, (TC3 drummer) Neil Mason and Jeremy Stover use, leaving it up to the band to impart their meaning. The Cadillac Three are up for the job, as always.

Did You Know?: The last time the Cadillac Three released an all star collaboration to radio, they did alright. "The South" (featuring Florida Georgia Line, Mike Eli and Dierks Bentley) was a hit in 2013.

Travis Tritt Fans Will Like This List of the Best '90s Country Songs

The Cadillac Three's "Hard Out Here for a Country Boy" Lyrics:

Well it’s hard out here for a country boy / Chugging that cold beer, loving that hot girl / Living that slow life in a real fast world / Gonna be a long day but I’ll get through it / It’s a hell of a job but somebody gotta do it / It’s hard out here for a country boy.

Woo-wee, it’s hot out here / Turn four Talladega second time this year / Lifting this koozie’s got my arm tired / Sweating and getting this old boy wired / Nascar, bikini tan lines Coppertone shoulders, sunshine / It’s tough for a red, white and blue collar guy.

Chorus:

Well it’s hard out here for a country boy / Chugging that cold beer, loving that hot girl / Living that slow life in a real fast world / It’s hard out here for a country boy / riding them Gooodyears, reeling them big cats / Wearing this red neck like an old ball cap / Gonna be a long day but I’ll get through it / It’s a hell of a job but somebody gotta do it / It’s hard out here for a country boy.

Naw sir, we ain’t worried about it / When it comes to fun we know our way around / Man we’re smoking that smoke on a back porch swing / While the hound dog chews on a chicken wing.

Repeat Chorus

Harmonica Solo

Well it’s hard out here for a country boy.

Guitar Solo