The Eagles kick-started donations for FireAid, a benefit concert to help victims of the Los Angeles wildfires.

The group — which includes country singer Vince Gill — promised $2.5 million to efforts to rebuild Los Angeles and prevent similar events in the future. It's not clear if the band will perform.

FireAid will take place on Jan. 30 at the Intuit Dome, home of the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers.

No artists have been announced for the concert yet.

Irving Azoff is co-producing the concert. He is the longtime manager of the Eagles.

In breaking the news, Billboard revealed that Live Nation and AEG Presents will also produce, and proceeds will go to an organization that will support the area and the citizens who are suffering. The 2025 Grammys are three nights after the Thursday night concert. Having artists in town already could benefit the lineup.

The Grammys are still going forward, although there have been whispered suggestions that the music celebration and similar awards shows (like the Oscars) should be canceled or turned into a telethon. The fires are not totally under control.

NBC4 in L.A. notes that nearly 90,000 people are still under evacuation orders, and strong winds are expected in the area on Wednesday (Jan. 15). The L.A. Times reports the Palisades fire is 19 percent contained, while the Eaton fire is at 45 percent.

Relatively few country artists were affected personally by the fire, although Jessie James Decker shared a scare she had, and Brad Paisley noted that the first house he owned with wife Kimberly burned.