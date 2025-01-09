Jessie James Decker Details Her Escape From Los Angeles Wildfires

Jessie James Decker says she narrowly escaped the wildfires that are still raging in the Los Angeles area.

While on a shoot in Santa Monica, the country singer and her team noticed some thick black smoke rising from the Pacific Palisades area.

“We all ran out to the beach just to see what was going on. And I mean, it was just so eerie and trippy and the sky is filling out with dark smoke," she explains in an Instagram Stories post (quote via Country Now).

"You’re seeing the planes getting the water from the ocean. I mean, it was super eerie … I know there’s fires in California, but you just knew this was serious."

Decker heard alarms blaring and planes flying overhead, working hard to stop the flames. As the fire spread quickly, she and her crew decided to stop their work and leave the area.

Decker returned to her hotel and saw a lot of panic.

“We went from it feeling like it was maybe 20 percent capacity hotels, very chill, to it was packed with people in the lobby lines at the front desk," she says. "There’s dogs everywhere. There’s babies ... people with their families. I mean, just people that had to just leave.”

The singer chose to leave her hotel room to make space for those in need, especially after seeing a mother with a young child in the lobby. She quickly booked a flight back home to Tennessee, where she reunited with her family.

Back in Tennessee, Decker expressed her gratitude for her family's safety, but says she's deeply saddened by what she witnessed and all that has been lost.

“I’m just praying for everyone and I hope everyone gets out safe,” she says.

With more than a thousand structures destroyed and more than 5,000 acres burned so far, the Los Angeles wildfires have caused devastating loss, including fatalities and injuries.

Decker ended her message by praying for safety and for the firefighters who are still working to fight down the flames.