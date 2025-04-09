The Eagles Announce Last Sphere Las Vegas Residency Dates (Of 2025, Anyway)

The Eagles have just announced their "final" 2025 dates at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

According to Variety, the band announced eight new shows in October and November, and those dates are being billed as their "final" concerts at The Sphere this year.

The Eagles' Final 2025 Dates at The Sphere in Las Vegas:

Oct. 3, 4, 10, 11, 31

Nov. 1, 7, 8

The Eagles debuted their Las Vegas residency last September, marking a brand-new kind of venue for the legendary rockers.

Historically, the group hasn't relied much on production during their live show, choosing instead to let the music do the talking. But in a venue with state-of-the-art capabilities, they dazzled with incredible visual backdrops and a completely immersive experience.

But Vince Gill has admitted that all this flash and pizazz isn't necessarily his kind of show.

He called the venue "staggeringly massive," and admits he started "getting loopy" during rehearsals. "I was getting kind of where I felt like I was going to fall over because things are tilted, and you think you're moving, but you're not," Gill recounts.

Still, though, he said that the Eagles' set up at The Sphere makes for a "great show," and that the visual element is "the whole point" of a concert at a venue like this one.

Read More: Are The Eagles Retiring in 2025?

After The Sphere residency wraps in November, the Eagles are — at least so far — looking at a clear calendar. The band announced their extended final tour, The Long Goodbye, in 2023. This trek was slated to possibly continue into 2025, if fan demand held out, but there have not been any dates for this year announced so far.

Why Would The Eagles Retire?

For the same reason every other classic artist retires: They're getting older, and it's harder to maintain the pace and quality of live performances.

Eagles drummer-singer Don Henley, guitarist Joe Walsh and bassist Timothy B. Schmit are all 77, so they've already kept working for a dozen years past normal retirement age.

Vince Gill is a decade younger than his Eagles colleagues at 67, but even he is two years past retirement age, while Glenn Frey's son, Deacon Frey, is 31 and could conceivably go on to a long career after the Eagles if he wanted to.

Henley is especially well-known for demanding the highest level of performance from his band members, so it's not surprising that he would choose to walk away before they begin to lose their voices and playing skills.

"There were no mistakes allowed," former Eagles guitarist Don Felder told Ultimate Classic Rock in 2013.

"That was just the way it was. If I had a pull on 'One of These Nights,' on the first high note on 'One of These Nights,' that was just a tiny hair flat or something, I could just feel Henley's eyes scouring into the back of my head," he added with a laugh.

"No mistakes were allowed, and it really kept the quality at a high level. People get sloppy when you play the same show two or three hundred times, but you really don't want to do that with the art that you've written and recorded. You want to present it at its absolute highest performance."

Age and illness have already brought change to the Eagles; Glenn Frey died in 2016 at the age of 67, and longtime guitarist Steuart Smith, who began playing with the Eagles in 2001 after Felder's firing, has just retired from the road due to his recent diagnosis of Parkinsonism.

Tickets for the newly-announced dates on the Eagles' The Sphere residency will go on sale on Friday, April 18 at 10AM PT. Ticket pricing starts at $175.