The Isaacs are slated to become the newest members of the Grand Ole Opry. Country and bluegrass icon and Opry member Ricky Skaggs invited the bluegrass and gospel group to join the country music institution in a surprise moment on stage at the Opry House in Nashville during a regularly scheduled performance on Tuesday night (Aug. 10).

The Isaacs members Becky, Ben, Lily and Sonya Isaacs appeared on the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday in advance of their new album, The American Face, which is set for release on Friday (Aug. 13). During their set, Skaggs approached the group bearing framed artwork of the cover art for the album. Reading from the inscription, Skaggs said, "Presented to the Isaacs on Aug. 10, 2021, to commemorate the release of the new album The American Face, and to celebrate your invitation to become official members of the Grand Ole Opry."

"Do you say yes?" Skaggs asked, whereupon Sonya Isaacs replied, "Yes, of course we will marry you!" with a laugh.

"I’m crying my lashes off. I’m celebrating 50 years of singing and performing music. This is the American dream,” Isaacs family matriarch Lily Isaacs said.

“I’m shaking so bad I can hardly talk, but I’m crying my lashes off, too," Ben Isaacs quipped, with Becky Isaacs adding, “We will take the Opry everywhere we go and hope to make them proud.”

The Dove Award-winning, Grammy-nominated group topped off their appearance by performing the title song from the new album.

“The Isaacs are musical treasures. They are family,” Opry Vice President and Executive Producer Dan Rogers says in a press release. “I think, ‘Man, is our audience lucky tonight’ every single time they take our stage. We’re honored they love the Opry like they do, and I am excited about the prospect of them delivering their powerful songs from the Opry circle for years to come.”

The Isaacs' formal Grand Ole Opry induction will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.