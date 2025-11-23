‘The Road’ Episode 6 Playlist + Who Got Eliminated

The Road threw the seven remaining singers a curveball on Sunday night (Nov. 23). Each contestant was able to perform another original, after he or she took part in a group exercise.

Episode 6 of The Road found the group of seven performing at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, Okla.

Dustin Lynch filled in for a touring Blake Shelton on this night.

In the end, a fan favorite was sent home.

After the group arrived, they were split into two for group performances. The decision each faced was the degree to which he/she should make a popular song his or her own versus how much to fall into the established arrangement.

Most (like Cassidy Daniels) recognized it was necessary to remain congruent, while others (Adam Sanders) worked an angle to get recognized. The table was set for drama, but ...

No drama was served. After two pretty basic covers of classic rock songs, each singer prepared for an original that would ultimately decide who moved on and who did not. Should The Road earn a second season, it'd be easy to see this construct eliminated.

The Road, Episode 6 Performances:

Group 1: Adam Sanders, Billie Jo Jones, Cassidy Daniels

Cover: Fleetwood Mac, “Go Your Own Way”

Group 2: Channing Wilson, Jenny Tolman, Britnee Kellogg, Cody Hibbard

Cover: Lynyrd Skynyrd, “Sweet Home Alabama”

Adam Sanders

Adam Sanders had a bit of an advantage in that he and Dustin Lynch go way back. In fact, they co-wrote the No. 1 song “Hell of a Night” together and have actually shared this very stage previously.

Once again, Sanders rushed onto the stage with original confidence and energy. All Lynch could figure to say for criticism was maybe his boy was too intense.

Original: “All Summer Long”

Billie Jo Jones

Billie Jo Jones released “Flame” earlier this year. It’s a get-your-hands-off-my-man song that she sings with conviction, although Urban hoped the chorus would really take off more than it did.

Her live version on The Road stays true to the recorded version.

Original: “Flame”

Cassidy Daniels

Once Lynch and Urban picked their jaws up off the floor, they found words to heap more praise on Daniels, who is emerging as the female favorite to win The Road. This song was unlike anything Lynch had seen in country music.

Sadly, it’s not available on YouTube as of now.

Original: “That Kind of Man”

Unreleased

Britnee Kellogg

Britnee Kellogg’s homewrecker song is not based on an actual neighbor, but knowing her bad marriage backstory, it’s easy to imagine it was.

Urban suggested she drop the guitar during rehearsals, hoping to foster a tighter connection with the audience. Lynch didn’t love the performance.

Original: "Love Thy Neighbor”

Cody Hibbard

There was no mention of Cody Hibbard’s kidney stones this week, so maybe he’s cured. “We Speak Country” is a strong, patriotic lyric that played well for his hometown crowd.

Both judges felt the song was too low, however, and everyone agreed he was pitchy.

Original: “We Speak Country”

Jenny Tolman

Jenny Tolman was dead set on avoiding the Bottom Two for a third time, so when Urban suggested she raise her song a key in rehearsals she didn’t hesitate.

If she was uncomfortable, it didn’t show. She felt it was her best performance of the competition, and Urban and Gretchen Wilson agreed.

Original: “Married in a Honky Tonk”

Channing Wilson

Urban and Lynch couldn’t say enough nice things about Channing Wilson. Most important was how he read the room and selected “Real Damn Country Song.”

It was an electric TV show closing performance that cemented him as an artist to beat as well.

Original: “Real Damn Country Song”

Unreleased

Who Was Eliminated From The Road?

Little mistakes carry big consequences at this point in the competition. All seven felt confident about their performances, but live audience voting separates the doers from the go-homers.

This week on The Road, Cassidy Daniels was the top score (again) and Jenny Tolman and Billie Jo Jones were the Bottom Two.

Both women were devastated, and it didn't take long for Urban to make his choice. Even though Tolman had improved over the course of the show, it was her third Bottom Two, so she was sent home.

The bus moves on to Little Rock next week, where the remaining six singers will perform acoustic.

