Season 21 of The Voice continued its grueling Live Battle Rounds on Tuesday (Oct. 12). And among the many pairings of the night were two young female singers going up against each other on a country superstar’s major crossover hit.

Team Blake’s Hailey Green and Lana Scott dueled it out on a cover of Maren Morris’ inspirational pop smash “Girl” in hopes of advancing onto the Knockout Rounds of the competition. Going head to head as the first battle round of the night, it was clear that both girls were unwilling to give up their place in the competition, despite the song being all about women supporting each other.

Scott, a cruise ship singer, offered up her unique southern vocals on the first few lines of the song, putting listeners at ease. Green, a 15-year-old returning The Voice competitor who auditioned two seasons prior, then showcased her impressive growl right after.

Both singers gave it their all, making it difficult for long-running coach Blake Shelton to decide which one of them to keep for his team.

After the performance, Shelton equally praised both of the girls for their respective performances, saying, “Hailey, I don’t know how she sings like that! You can’t hold back the cheetah. You can’t hold her back. And believe it or not, that was actually Hailey dialing back. And, then, Lana, you have this opposite voice from Hailey. You have a very sweet tone that’s very country. It’s two different points of view, so thank you both for your hard work.”

Shelton also knew he would have a tough time deciding between both Green and Scott during preparation for the battle round performance.

He said, “I don’t want to lose either one of you two. Keep supporting each other in this battle to beat each other.”

Luckily, Shelton had a “save” handy just in case he couldn’t make up his mind. After the performance, he chose Green, but quickly pressed his red button to give Scott a second chance to win the crown.

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8PM ET on NBC.

