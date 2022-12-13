Blake Shelton set aside his coaching duties to tackle one of his biggest hits with one of his top contenders on Season 22’s The Voice on Tuesday night (Dec. 13). The longest-running coach with the most wins teamed up with Top 5 finalist Bryce Leatherwood to deliver a high-powered rendition of his 2009 “Hillbilly Bone” smash from his EP of the same name.

For the duet, which occurred at the top of the broadcast, Leatherwood took on Trace Adkins' role while Shelton performed his parts on the tune. The two artists stood centerstage and shook hands before Shelton began the first verse. Surrounded by a slew of dancers and backed by a full band, they turned the tune into a massive sing-along.

“We all got a hillbilly bone down deep inside / No matter where you from, you just can't hide it / When the band starts bangin' and the fiddle sobs / You can't help but hollerin' "yee-haw!" / When you see them pretty little country queens / Man, you gotta admit that it's in them jeans / Ain't nothin' wrong, just gettin' on / Your hillbilly bone-ba-bone-ba-bone-bone,” the two belted out the chorus before Leatherwood fired off his Georgia-born twang on the second verse.

Leatherwood couldn’t have made a better choice to accompany Shelton on “Hillbilly Bone.” After all, he is the most traditional-leaning country artist currently competing on the reality TV competition series. He is in the running for the top prize alongside fellow Team Blake’s Brayden Lape and Bodie, Team Camila’s Morgan Myles and Team Legends Omar Jose Cardona. Gwen Stefani no longer has an artist competing for the win.

Shelton and Leatherwood have undoubtedly enjoyed their time together throughout the season. So much so that Shelton has often joked about Leatherwood’s name being “the most country-sounding name I’ve ever heard in my life.”

“This is about as upset as I’ve ever seen this guy,” Shelton also teased a smiling Leatherwood while the two were seated on a pair of stools before their performance. “Look at that. See how upset he is? He’s always at least that happy. Usually, he’s happier than that right there. I mean, life is good, isn’t it?”

“Life couldn’t be better, boss,” Leatherwood replied. “I mean, I’m here in the finale with Blake Shelton. Can you see him? He’s right here. Man, too much fun hanging out with you.”

Shelton and Leatherwood opened up the two-hour finale. But, Shelton isn't the only coach to take the stage with one of his team members. All coaches are slated to perform with their finalists. Folks can also look forward to performances by Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Maluma, OneRepublic, Adam Lambert, Breland and Girl Named Tom, who was named the winner of The Voice Season 21.

Stay tuned to find out if Leatherwood wins Season 22 of The Voice at the end of the broadcast.